Triumph Capital Management Cuts Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 894 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SHY opened at $82.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.59. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.94 and a 12-month high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

