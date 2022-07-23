Triumph Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:OGIG – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,223 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $139,000. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 81,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,000 after buying an additional 14,693 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its stake in ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 621,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,404,000 after buying an additional 30,811 shares during the period.

ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. ALPS O’Shares Global Internet Giants ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $24.65 and a 1 year high of $58.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.20.

