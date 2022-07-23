Triumph Capital Management Grows Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Triumph Capital Management grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 75.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,554 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 624,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $473,552,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 21,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth $855,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on KMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.71.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $132.40 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.62 and its 200 day moving average is $131.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.33.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 253.93%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $500,526.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,242 shares in the company, valued at $585,396. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock worth $8,807,911 over the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

