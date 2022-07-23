Triumph Capital Management Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 79.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,396 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $437.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $400.05 and a 52-week high of $533.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $432.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.32.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

