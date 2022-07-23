Triumph Capital Management Raises Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Triumph Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 130.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $29,114,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $7,325,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 9,550 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DAL. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.50.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DAL opened at $31.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $46.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.27). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,172 shares of company stock valued at $2,779,779. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Profile

(Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading

