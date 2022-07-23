Triumph Capital Management Reduces Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR)

Triumph Capital Management trimmed its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:DMAR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management owned 0.30% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 21,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DMAR opened at $30.34 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – March has a 12-month low of $29.30 and a 12-month high of $32.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.19.

