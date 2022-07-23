Triumph Capital Management Sells 534 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Triumph Capital Management lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,734 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

BA stock opened at $158.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.73. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $241.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.50.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.