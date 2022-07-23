Triumph Capital Management Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFT)

Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000. Triumph Capital Management owned about 0.31% of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,412,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF alerts:

FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF Stock Performance

BUFT opened at $18.77 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average of $19.43. FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF has a 12-month low of $18.33 and a 12-month high of $20.21.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF (NYSEARCA:BUFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest Buffered Allocation Defensive ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.