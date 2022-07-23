TrueFeedBack 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $198,023.00 (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $1.61 million and approximately $198,023.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. The official message board for TrueFeedBack is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

Buying and Selling TrueFeedBack

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the exchanges listed above.

