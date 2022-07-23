TrueFi (TRU) Market Cap Reaches $44.62 Million

TrueFi (TRU) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, TrueFi has traded down 6.4% against the dollar. One TrueFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0813 or 0.00000361 BTC on major exchanges. TrueFi has a total market cap of $44.62 million and $7.39 million worth of TrueFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TrueFi Coin Profile

TrueFi is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrueFi’s total supply is 1,441,129,427 coins and its circulating supply is 548,956,194 coins. TrueFi’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFi is truefi.io. TrueFi’s official message board is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079.

Buying and Selling TrueFi

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

