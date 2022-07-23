TrueFlip 24 Hour Volume Reaches $119,474.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (TFL) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded flat against the US dollar. TrueFlip has a market cap of $3.60 million and $119,474.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFlip coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,251.68 or 1.00014849 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00006787 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About TrueFlip

TrueFlip (CRYPTO:TFL) is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 coins and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 coins. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrueFlip Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “True Flip is a blockchain lottery platform. True Flip developed a bitcoin-based and fair-proof lottery 6/49 (Powerball*) and plan to make at least 3 more lottery games. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

