Truist Financial Cuts Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $112.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $150.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim cut their price target on Etsy from $175.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Etsy from $185.00 to $146.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Etsy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $132.55.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $97.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75. Etsy has a one year low of $67.01 and a one year high of $307.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.74.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Etsy’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Etsy will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,354,187.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,418 shares of company stock worth $11,096,245. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Etsy by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Etsy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Etsy by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 164,835 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,089,000 after acquiring an additional 48,412 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 31,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Etsy in the first quarter valued at about $2,412,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

