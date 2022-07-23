Truist Financial Increases SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Price Target to $62.00

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

SilverBow Resources Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:SBOW opened at $37.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 2.02. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $49.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources ( NYSE:SBOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.56. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.14% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources will post 11.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C purchased 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,110,917.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SilverBow Resources news, major shareholder Kimmeridge Energy Management C acquired 300,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.29 per share, with a total value of $8,787,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,281,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,110,917.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $401,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,536.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 653.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 376,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,057,000 after purchasing an additional 326,786 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 1,481.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 294,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,432,000 after acquiring an additional 276,115 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $4,438,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 63.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 220,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 85,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $1,273,000. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved reserves of 1,416 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

