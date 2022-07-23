Truist Financial Lowers Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target to $247.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $281.00 to $247.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PXD. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $286.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $209.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.72.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 34.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.07%. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.37%.

Insider Transactions at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,081 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

