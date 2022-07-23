Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

TFC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.58.

TFC opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.63 and a 200-day moving average of $54.60. Truist Financial has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $68.95.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven C. Voorhees purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 30,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 32,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Truist Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

