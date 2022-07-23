Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.88.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Twilio
Twilio Price Performance
Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $87.33 on Friday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Twilio Company Profile
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Verizon Shares Drop On Earnings Miss, Lower Guidance
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.