Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $228.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $240.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Twilio from $220.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,260,003.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,242 shares of company stock worth $1,374,510 in the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Twilio Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twilio by 25.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,121,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,162,627,000 after buying an additional 2,678,049 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,572,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,053,000 after purchasing an additional 551,175 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after purchasing an additional 770,655 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,755,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $619,579,000 after purchasing an additional 770,512 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Twilio by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,565,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,651,000 after purchasing an additional 12,799 shares during the last quarter. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $87.33 on Friday. Twilio has a twelve month low of $77.14 and a twelve month high of $412.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $138.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.10, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $875.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

