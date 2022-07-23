UBS Group Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €16.90 Price Target

UBS Group set a €16.90 ($17.07) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DEC. Barclays set a €19.80 ($20.00) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Monday, May 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €25.50 ($25.76) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.60 ($16.77) target price on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($16.16) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €22.00 ($22.22) price target on shares of JCDecaux in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Stock Down 0.3 %

EPA:DEC opened at €17.43 ($17.61) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €17.01 and its 200 day moving average is €20.30. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($27.29) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($37.27).

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.