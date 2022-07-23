UBS Group Cuts GSK (NYSE:GSK) Price Target to GBX 1,850

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from GBX 1,876 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.80) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.22) to GBX 1,800 ($21.52) in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded GSK from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,787.50.

GSK stock opened at $42.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.01 and a 200-day moving average of $43.66.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. GSK had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.3496 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in GSK by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 88,519,444 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,903,707,000 after purchasing an additional 501,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,967,209 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $826,212,000 after buying an additional 750,042 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,373,943 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,491,000 after acquiring an additional 44,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,225,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,941,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in GSK by 32.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares in the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

