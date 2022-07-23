UBS Group Cuts WPP (NYSE:WPP) Price Target to GBX 1,225

WPP (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from GBX 1,500 ($17.93) to GBX 1,225 ($14.64) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WPP. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.17) to GBX 1,230 ($14.70) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on WPP from GBX 850 ($10.16) to GBX 750 ($8.97) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,210 ($14.47) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Macquarie cut WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $958.33.
WPP Price Performance
WPP opened at $52.22 on Wednesday. WPP has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $83.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.72 and a 200-day moving average of $64.48.
About WPP
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
