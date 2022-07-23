UBS Group Lowers Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $129.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group to $129.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.14.

Shares of NYSE:CLX opened at $147.85 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. Clorox has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $187.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clorox will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 125.75%.

In other Clorox news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Clorox by 339.5% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

