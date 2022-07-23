UBS Group Reiterates €630.00 Price Target for ASML (EPA:ASML)

UBS Group set a €630.00 ($636.36) target price on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €475.00 ($479.80) price target on ASML in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a €950.00 ($959.60) price objective on ASML in a report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($787.88) price objective on ASML in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €960.00 ($969.70) price objective on ASML in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($470.71) price objective on ASML in a report on Tuesday.

