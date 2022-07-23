UDR (NYSE:UDR) PT Lowered to $48.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on UDR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of UDR from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.44.

NYSE UDR opened at $46.17 on Wednesday. UDR has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.57.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in UDR by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in UDR by 2.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in UDR by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in UDR by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in UDR by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

