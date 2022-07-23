UDR (NYSE:UDR) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on UDR in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on UDR from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UDR from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on UDR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UDR currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1 year low of $42.00 and a 1 year high of $61.06.

UDR Dividend Announcement

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.51). UDR had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 11.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that UDR will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. UDR’s payout ratio is 298.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UDR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UDR during the 4th quarter worth $1,087,564,000. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1,523.5% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,066,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,939,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631,525 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,773,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,086,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,627,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,904,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353,851 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of UDR by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,573,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,180,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,674 shares during the period. 96.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.