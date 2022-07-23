UMA Price Hits $2.84 on Exchanges (UMA)

UMA (UMA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. In the last week, UMA has traded up 6.6% against the dollar. UMA has a market capitalization of $190.45 million and $68.15 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UMA coin can now be bought for $2.84 or 0.00012824 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get UMA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,126.99 or 0.99987830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00006796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004515 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 107,773,390 coins and its circulating supply is 67,110,739 coins. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UMA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.