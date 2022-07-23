Unido EP (UDO) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 23rd. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0179 or 0.00000080 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a total market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $59,847.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00017109 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001828 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00032687 BTC.
Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,986,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP.
