Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Given New $240.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna Bancshares from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $247.30.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $213.40 on Friday. Union Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.62.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific will post 11.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

