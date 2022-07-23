Unisocks (SOCKS) Price Reaches $33,186.42 on Exchanges

Unisocks (SOCKS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, Unisocks has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. Unisocks has a market cap of $10.02 million and $13,941.00 worth of Unisocks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unisocks coin can currently be bought for about $33,186.42 or 1.48950234 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Unisocks Coin Profile

SOCKS is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2019. Unisocks’ total supply is 302 coins. The Reddit community for Unisocks is https://reddit.com/r/UniSwap. Unisocks’ official Twitter account is @UniswapProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unisocks is unisocks.exchange.

Buying and Selling Unisocks

According to CryptoCompare, “SOCKS is a token that entitles users to 1 real pair of limited edition socks, shipped anywhere in the world. Users can sell the token back at any time. To get a real pair, redeem a SOCKS token. SOCKS tokens are listed starting at $12 USD. Each buy/sell will move the price. The increase or decrease follows a bonding curve. SOCKS will eventually find an equilibrium based on market demand. Buying or selling socks uses the uniswap protocol and accepts any token input as a payment method. The pool of SOCKS is a uniswap pool where 500 SOCKS tokens were deposited along with the starting value of ETH. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unisocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unisocks should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unisocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

