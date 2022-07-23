United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target Cut to $38.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Evercore ISI to $38.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UAL. Argus cut United Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on United Airlines from $60.00 to $43.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Airlines from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen lowered their target price on United Airlines from $86.50 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.69.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $36.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.97. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

Insider Activity

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.34). United Airlines had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a negative return on equity of 38.92%. The business had revenue of $12.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Airlines news, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Edward Shapiro purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.20 per share, with a total value of $1,130,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Chris Kenny sold 9,700 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total transaction of $464,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,687.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $351,299,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in United Airlines by 817.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,921,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494,508 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP purchased a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter worth $115,175,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in United Airlines by 35.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,505,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in United Airlines by 1,248.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,474,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.