United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

United Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

United Bancshares Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of United Bancshares stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.65. United Bancshares has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Bancshares

United Bancshares ( NASDAQ:UBOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $11.28 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in United Bancshares stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of United Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBOH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.46% of United Bancshares worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 33.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Bancshares Company Profile

United Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Union Bank Company that provides various commercial and consumer banking services. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking, savings, demand deposit, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

