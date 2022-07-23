United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Raised by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $5,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 57.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered United Parcel Service from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.12.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $187.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

