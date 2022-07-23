United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Shares Down 5.9%

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.61 and last traded at $27.61. 1,074 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 119,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on USM. Morgan Stanley downgraded United States Cellular from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on United States Cellular in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

United States Cellular Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.42 and a 200-day moving average of $29.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at United States Cellular

United States Cellular ( NYSE:USM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.12. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 3,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $97,310.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,734 shares in the company, valued at $195,083.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USM. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in United States Cellular by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,502 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular during the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 177.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides devices, such as smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and internet of things devices.

