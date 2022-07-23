UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Raised to $610.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

UNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a buy rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $578.95.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.41 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $497.56 and a 200 day moving average of $494.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $489.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 21.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total transaction of $1,233,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,220,000 shares in the company, valued at $601,765,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,649 shares of company stock valued at $9,071,142 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UnitedHealth Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 44.0% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,711 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

