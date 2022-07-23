UREEQA Price Hits $0.0274 (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 23rd. One UREEQA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular exchanges. UREEQA has a market cap of $760,199.93 and approximately $26.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001596 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002178 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00016487 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001866 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00032552 BTC.
About UREEQA
UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc.
UREEQA Coin Trading
