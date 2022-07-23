USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 2nd. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

USD Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 31.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. USD Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect USD Partners to earn $1.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.49 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

USDP opened at $5.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.58 million, a PE ratio of 6.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. USD Partners has a 12-month low of $4.75 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

USD Partners ( NYSE:USDP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $30.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.31 million. USD Partners had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 118.08%. As a group, research analysts expect that USD Partners will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in USD Partners by 63.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 512,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 199,696 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in USD Partners by 201.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in USD Partners by 12.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in USD Partners by 11.6% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 958,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after buying an additional 99,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in USD Partners during the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of USD Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and West Colton Terminal, an unit train-capable destination terminals that trans load approximately 13,000 barrels per day ethanol and renewable diesel received by rail from producers onto trucks.

