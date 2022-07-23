USDX [Lighthouse] Price Hits $0.0195 on Major Exchanges (USDX)

USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 23rd. Over the last seven days, USDX [Lighthouse] has traded up 21% against the US dollar. USDX [Lighthouse] has a market cap of $73,671.49 and approximately $71.00 worth of USDX [Lighthouse] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Lighthouse] coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000087 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00013761 BTC.
- USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC.
- Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Profile
USDX [Lighthouse] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 27th, 2018. USDX [Lighthouse]’s total supply is 3,772,661 coins. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. The official website for USDX [Lighthouse] is usdx.cash. USDX [Lighthouse]’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet.
USDX [Lighthouse] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Lighthouse] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX [Lighthouse] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDX [Lighthouse] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for USDX [Lighthouse] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX [Lighthouse] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.