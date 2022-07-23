Valero Energy Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.98 (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.98 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Valero Energy has a payout ratio of 28.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Valero Energy to earn $14.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $104.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) EPS. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy will post 20.92 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VLO. Redburn Partners cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total transaction of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valero Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.5% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.