Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.36, Briefing.com reports. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Valmont Industries updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $13.60-$14.00 EPS.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

VMI opened at $250.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.08. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.15.

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.83%.

VMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Valmont Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Valmont Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Valmont Industries in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $281.00.

In other news, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Valmont Industries news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 7,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total value of $1,833,169.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,441,955.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy P. Francis sold 2,239 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.56, for a total transaction of $576,676.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,781,800.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,773,447 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

