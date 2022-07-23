Values First Advisors Inc. Buys 84,471 Shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX)

Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Athersys, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,471 shares during the quarter. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Athersys were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its position in Athersys by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 44,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18,495 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 220,503 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Athersys by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 206,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Athersys Stock Performance

Shares of ATHX opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of -1.29. Athersys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Athersys, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Athersys from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1.00 to $0.25 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Athersys in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Athersys Profile

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

