Values First Advisors Inc. Has $343,000 Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Values First Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Novanta by 20.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Novanta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOVT stock opened at $150.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.10 and a 200-day moving average of $132.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.84 and a 12-month high of $184.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.64 and a beta of 1.07.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.10. Novanta had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novanta in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Novanta from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, William Blair raised shares of Novanta from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products serving photonics-based applications for industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

