Values First Advisors Inc. Has $460,000 Stock Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in STERIS by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in STERIS by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 25,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in STERIS by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $545,919.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,540.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

STE stock opened at $217.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.18 and its 200-day moving average is $226.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.02 and a beta of 0.70. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $192.40 and a twelve month high of $255.93.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 5.32%. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.97%.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

