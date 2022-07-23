Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,195 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Values First Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $26,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OHI opened at $30.68 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 5.18 and a quick ratio of 5.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day moving average is $29.04.

Omega Healthcare Investors ( NYSE:OHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 42.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.32%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.45.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

