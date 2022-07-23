Values First Advisors Inc. Purchases 609 Shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Values First Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,759 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $3,190,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Hawkins by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 66,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the 1st quarter worth $303,000. 64.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of Hawkins stock opened at $35.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.42. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $48.12. The firm has a market cap of $751.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Hawkins had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $222.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Hawkins, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

