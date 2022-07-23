VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF) Trading Down 2%

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:XBTF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $22.63. 23,329 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 30,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.10.

VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,250,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,087,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $938,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $275,000.

