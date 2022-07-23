Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VCR opened at $255.91 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $241.14 and its 200-day moving average is $277.37.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

