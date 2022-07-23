Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Stock Holdings Raised by Column Capital Advisors LLC

Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VSGX. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 2,232.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $49.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.87. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $65.76.

