Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,007 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $12,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 22,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 4,631 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 125,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $41.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.82 and a 1-year high of $53.49.

