Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 6.5% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.