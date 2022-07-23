Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Bought by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,379 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 6.5% of One Day In July LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. One Day In July LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $30,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 310.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $103.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,710,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $104.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.05. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66.

