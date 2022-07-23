Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) is Column Capital Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 98,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up about 3.8% of Column Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Column Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $20,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VV opened at $180.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.98. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

