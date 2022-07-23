Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Position Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 278.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,189 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $725,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 30,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 54,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE opened at $133.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.75. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.80 and a 52-week high of $154.69.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

