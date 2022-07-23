Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Ellis Investment Partners LLC

Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $94.51 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $86.63 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.